Pope Francis: Leaders must offer concrete hope to future generations

The adhesive stamp, which features a profile of Queen Victoria, is attached to a document dated April 10, 1840.
Europe3 days ago
The political leaders who meet at the upcoming COP26 climate change summit must give “concrete hope” to future generations that they are taking action to effectively tackle climate change, Pope Francis said in a message released in Friday.
“It is essential that each of us be committed to this urgent change of direction,” Pope Francis said on BBC Radio.
“The political decision makers who will meet at COP26 in Glasgow are urgently summoned to provide effective responses to the present ecological crisis and in this way to offer concrete hope to future generations.”
The adhesive stamp, which features a profile of Queen Victoria, is attached to a document dated April 10, 1840.
Europe3 days ago
Richard Ratcliffe went on a 15-day hunger strike two years ago outside the Iranian Embassy
Europe5 days ago
Variations like Mohammed and Mohammad also figured in the top 100 names.
Europe1 week ago
The disaster wiped out practically the entire shift of 17 workers.
Europe1 week ago
The palace said the queen had been told to rest by her medical staff, and that her ailment was not related to Covid-19
Europe1 week ago
The country is on FATF's grey list of countries and is under increased monitoring.
Europe1 week ago
Ali Harbi Ali has also been charged with the preparation of terrorist acts.
Europe1 week ago
Move aims to save 'imploding' economy by injecting liquidity into households
Europe1 week ago