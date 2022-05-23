Most cases are mild, says British health secretary
High-risk contacts of monkeypox cases should isolate for 21 days, according to the latest guidance issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).
This applies to those who have had "unprotected direct contact or high risk environmental contact" with confirmed cases.
Britain is seeing daily infections of the rare monkeypox virus that are unconnected to any travel to West Africa, where the disease is endemic, a health official said on Sunday.
The UKHSA registered 20 cases on Friday.
Asked if community transmission was now the norm in Britain, UKHSA chief medical adviser Susan Hopkins said “absolutely”.
“We are finding cases that have no identified contact with an individual from West Africa, which is what we’ve seen previously in this country,” she told BBC television.
“We are detecting more cases on a daily basis.”
