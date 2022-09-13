Look: Rare photo shows Queen Elizabeth with all seven UAE Rulers in 1979

Russian president wishes new king "success and robust health"
The world’s longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died at the age of 96 on Thursday, prompting an outpouring of condolences from all over the world. The deep friendship between the UK and the UAE dates back decades; as the most travelled monarch in the world, Queen Elizabeth had visited the UAE twice before – once in 1979, and again in 2010.
The UAE Embassy in London took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a thread of rare pictures from the Queen's first state visit to the UAE in 1979.
One picture shows the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the Queen as they arrived at a formal reception in Abu Dhabi. Another shows her being greeted by the UAE founding father upon her arrival via the British royal yacht, the HMY Britannia, as it docked at Port Zayed, Abu Dhabi.
Perhaps the most significant picture, however, depicts a meeting between Queen Elizabeth II and all seven rulers of the UAE.
The Queen can be seen in the photo sitting alongside the late UAE President Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan; Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed, then Ruler of Dubai; and the other five Rulers of the UAE Supreme Council
Her Majesty's historic visit lasted three days, beginning with a tour of the new city, including the Corniche Hospital and a stop at the British School Al Khubairat. Her trip played a key role in strengthening the relations and cooperation between the UAE and the UK.
The Queen, who passed away last week after an extraordinary reign of 70 years, will be laid to rest beside her late husband Prince Philip at the King George VI Memorial Chapel in Windsor Castle.
