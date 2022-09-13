Look: Rare photo shows Queen Elizabeth with all seven UAE Rulers in 1979

Her first state visit over 40 years ago was historic, helping greatly to strengthen ties between the two countries

Published: Tue 13 Sep 2022, 6:44 PM

The world’s longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died at the age of 96 on Thursday, prompting an outpouring of condolences from all over the world. The deep friendship between the UK and the UAE dates back decades; as the most travelled monarch in the world, Queen Elizabeth had visited the UAE twice before – once in 1979, and again in 2010.

The UAE Embassy in London took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a thread of rare pictures from the Queen's first state visit to the UAE in 1979.

One picture shows the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the Queen as they arrived at a formal reception in Abu Dhabi. Another shows her being greeted by the UAE founding father upon her arrival via the British royal yacht, the HMY Britannia, as it docked at Port Zayed, Abu Dhabi.

Perhaps the most significant picture, however, depicts a meeting between Queen Elizabeth II and all seven rulers of the UAE.

The Queen can be seen in the photo sitting alongside the late UAE President Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan; Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed, then Ruler of Dubai; and the other five Rulers of the UAE Supreme Council

(L-R) His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman; Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, then Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah; Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, then Ruler of Dubai; Queen Elizabeth II; Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, then President of the UAE; Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi, then Ruler of Sharjah; His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah; and His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain

Her Majesty's historic visit lasted three days, beginning with a tour of the new city, including the Corniche Hospital and a stop at the British School Al Khubairat. Her trip played a key role in strengthening the relations and cooperation between the UAE and the UK.

The Queen, who passed away last week after an extraordinary reign of 70 years, will be laid to rest beside her late husband Prince Philip at the King George VI Memorial Chapel in Windsor Castle.

