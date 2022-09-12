UAE: Burj Khalifa, Abu Dhabi landmarks pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth

250,000kg fish, 300,000kg food items pass through this Dubai market daily; here is how things are kept fresh
The Burj Khalifa on Sunday paid tributes Queen Elizabeth II with a special lightshow.
A video shared by the Burj Khalifa on Twitter showed the world’s tallest building displaying a picture the Queen followed by the UK flag.
Queen Elizabeth II died this week after serving as Britain’s queen for 70 years.
On Saturday, Abu Dhabi landmarks lit up in purple in respect of the Queen.
Many international landmarks also paid homage to the Queen after her demise on Friday. Paris’s Eiffel Tower turned off its lights to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth on Saturday.
In Australia, the famous Sydney Opera House had special illuminations on Saturday and Sunday.
"Last night the Sails were illuminated in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We celebrate her contribution to Australian life & culture. The sails will be lit again tonight from 6:30pm-midnight." Sydney Opera House said in a tweet on Sunday.
