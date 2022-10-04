London's Heathrow to lift 100,000 daily passenger cap this month: Source

Businesswoman's taxi was attacked by two men on a scooter during traffic jam
London's Heathrow airport is set to end its daily limitations on passenger departures on Oct 29, a source told Reuters on Monday.
The airport capped the number of passenger departures at 100,000 a day in July and in August extended the cap until Oct 29 in a move to limit queues, baggage delays and flight cancellations after struggling to cope with a rebound in travel.
The Wall Street Journal first reported on Monday that the airport has told airlines it will lift the cap on passenger numbers at its terminals later this month.
Airlines and airports across Europe struggled to cope with the rebound in post-lockdown travel, with many failing to recruit enough staff to handle check-ins and baggage.
Passenger journeys improved with fewer last-minute cancellations, better punctuality and shorter wait times for bags since the cap was introduced, Heathrow had said in August.
ALSO READ:
Businesswoman's taxi was attacked by two men on a scooter during traffic jam
The queen, who spent 70 years on the throne, had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace had called 'episodic mobility problems' since the end of last year
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg had earlier called the votes organised by Moscow in the occupied Ukrainian regions 'a blatant violation of international law'
On Monday, Danish authorities asked ships to steer clear of a five nautical mile radius southeast off Bornholm
The replacement process will take some time with the Royal Mint estimating there are some 27 billion coins bearing an effigy of the late queen
With costs high and energy supplies tight, Europe is rolling out relief programmes and plans to shake up electricity and natural gas markets
Russia recently released 10 foreign prisoners of war captured in Ukraine after the intervention of Mohammed bin Salman
Her allies, Matteo Salvini's League and former premier Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, lagged behind her