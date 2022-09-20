In pictures: How the world bid goodbye to Britain's longest-reigning monarch

From Joe Biden to tearful mourners, people from all walks of life came together to see the Queen off one last time

Thousands of mourners camped out ahead of the Queen's state funeral to get a glimpse of the late monarch's funeral procession. – Photos by Reuters

Westminster Abbey opens for the congregation.

Guests arrive and take their seats.

King Charles III and Prince William arrive at the abbey.

Britain's Princess Beatrice arrives next.

US President Joe Biden arrives.

The US President enters the abbey along with First Lady Jill Biden.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson arrive at Westminster Abbey.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives.

The funeral of Her Majesty the Queen at Westminster Abbey - Picture shows Boris and Carrie Johnson September 19, 2022. Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph/Pool via REUTERS

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford arrive.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives at the Abbey.

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales is seen travelling in a car with Britain's Prince George.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrives.

The Queen's coffin is carried by state funeral gun carriage from Westminster Hall to the abbey.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, stands next to King Charles, Anne, Princess Royal, and William, Prince of Wales, as they salute outside the abbey.

With a wreath of flowers and the Imperial State Crown resting on top, her coffin is carried into the abbey by the Bearer Party.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top is carried into Westminster Abbey.

People gather on the streets to bid farewell to the Queen.

Mourners get teary-eyed.

The funeral service begins.

Members of the Royal family and guests sing as the Queen's coffin, draped in the Royal Standard, lies by the altar during the State Funeral Service.

The procession begins; the Queen's coffin makes it way from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, and then onwards to Windsor Castle.

The funeral procession marches down The Mall following the service at Westminster Abbey.

Britain's King Charles and William, Prince of Wales walk as the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth is carried out of Westminster Abbey after the service.

The late monarch's coffin is carried in the procession.

Spectators watch as the procession passes them on the Long Walk.

A woman holds a candle as she walks past flowers and images of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, during her funeral, outside the British Consulate-General, in Hong Kong, China

The funeral procession passes through Wellington Arch. The Queen's coffin was then transferred from the gun carriage to a hearse before going on its final journey to Windsor Castle.

The hearse transporting the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth drives along Albert Road on the day of her state funeral and burial.

The hearse travels along the Long Walk as it makes its way to Windsor Castle.

The Royal State Hearse carrying the Queen's coffin arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service.

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown, and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, during the Committal Service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire.

The televised service started with royals, prime ministers and former and current members of the queen's household attending. After about 45 mins, the Queen's coffin was lowered into the royal vault to a lone piper's lament.

