G7 says ready to apply additional sanctions against Russia

Group of Seven major industralised nations warns they could impose severe embargoes

By AFP Published: Thu 24 Mar 2022, 8:58 PM

The Group of Seven major industralised nations said Thursday they would take action to block sanctions-hit Russian individuals and entities from evading penalties, and warned that they could impose more severe embargoes.

"We stand ready to apply additional measures as required, continuing to act in unity as we do so," they said in a statement after an emergency summit in Brussels.

Meanwhile, G7 issued a statement saying it would do everything in its power to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin and his supporters personally responsible for the Ukraine invasion.

"We will spare no efforts to hold President Putin and the architects and supporters of this aggression, including the Lukashenko regime in Belarus, accountable for their actions," the G7 said in a statement after a summit in Brussels.

"To this end, we will continue to work together, along with our allies and partners around the world."