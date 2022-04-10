France: Three killed in light aircraft crash

The plane failed to make an emergency landing after taking off

Reuters file for illustrative purposes only

By ANI Published: Sun 10 Apr 2022, 9:29 PM Last updated: Sun 10 Apr 2022, 9:44 PM

Three people were killed in the crash of a light aircraft on Sunday near Saint-Brieuc Airport in France’s northwestern region of Brittany, local media reported.

Two passengers in their twenties and the pilot, who is a 62-year-old man, died instantly in the accident, according to local fire services.

The light aircraft failed to make an emergency landing right after taking off, and crashed in the woods next to the airport, radio France Bleu reported.

ALSO READ:

The prosecutor of Saint-Brieuc has opened an investigation for the causes of the accident.