France: 12-year-old found in trunk, authorities open murder inquiry

People of European descent — and almost everyone worldwide — have a small percentage of Neanderthal DNA: Study
France has opened a murder inquiry after a 12-year-old girl was found dead in a trunk in Paris, prosecutors said on Saturday.
The suitcase was discovered on Friday evening, at the foot of the building where she lived in Paris' 19th district, the prosecutors said.
Four people have been taken into custody in connection with the investigation, a source close to the case said.
Another source following the probe said that the young girl's father had begun to worry after she did not return home from school on Friday afternoon.
He warned his wife, who went to the police station to report that their child was missing.
No details as to the cause of her death have been released.
ALSO READ:
People of European descent — and almost everyone worldwide — have a small percentage of Neanderthal DNA: Study
The baby has already been discharged and is in perfect condition at home with her parents
The explosives were stored in plastic film rolls that left a Ukranian port in August, transiting through Bulgaria, Georgia and Armenia before entering Russia
He will be blessed on the throne of King Edward I, which was made in 1300 and has been used at each coronation since 1626
The ceremony which the Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct usually comes several months after the accession of the new monarch
The former's economy is now expected to shrink by 0.3 per cent next year, compared to the previous forecasted growth of 0.8 in July
Amidst fresh attacks by Russia, the Embassy in Kyiv asked its citizens to follow the safety and security guidelines strictly
Findings provide a bleak view of the ways of the cosmos. Life — even simple like microbes — might actually commonly cause its own demise: Study's lead author