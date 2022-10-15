France: 12-year-old found in trunk, authorities open murder inquiry

By AFP Published: Sat 15 Oct 2022, 2:38 PM

France has opened a murder inquiry after a 12-year-old girl was found dead in a trunk in Paris, prosecutors said on Saturday.

The suitcase was discovered on Friday evening, at the foot of the building where she lived in Paris' 19th district, the prosecutors said.

Four people have been taken into custody in connection with the investigation, a source close to the case said.

Another source following the probe said that the young girl's father had begun to worry after she did not return home from school on Friday afternoon.

He warned his wife, who went to the police station to report that their child was missing.

No details as to the cause of her death have been released.

