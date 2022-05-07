England reports case of rare monkeypox infection

Number of victims may rise, governor of Donetsk region says
Europe3 days ago
A person in England has been diagnosed with a rare viral monkeypox infection thought to be linked to travel to West Africa, health authorities said on Saturday.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said in a statement the case, in a person who had recently travelled to Nigeria, was being treated at an expert respiratory infectious disease unit at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust in London.
“It is important to emphasise that monkeypox does not spread easily between people and the overall risk to the general public is very low,” said Colin Brown, director of clinical and emerging infections at UKHSA.
ALSO READ:
Monkeypox is a rare viral infection similar to human smallpox, which was eradicated in 1980. Although monkeypox is much milder than smallpox, with most infected people recovering within a few weeks, it can in rare cases be fatal.
Number of victims may rise, governor of Donetsk region says
Europe3 days ago
Majority of businesspeople are afraid to speak out, Oleg Tinkov says
Europe4 days ago
Russian president accuses Kyiv of not taking talks to end the conflict seriously
Europe4 days ago
Defence Ministry official Mikhail Mizintsev says they include 11,550 people brought in the previous 24 hours
Europe4 days ago
The Union will propose a phased-out ban on imports of Russian oil
Europe4 days ago
The city is a key target because of its strategic location near the Crimea Peninsula
Europe5 days ago
Moscow tapped into its foreign currency reserves sitting outside the country to make the payment
Europe1 week ago
The country's Economy Minister said the shortages would be eliminated within a week
Europe1 week ago