Covid-19: Denmark's richest man to pay 17,000 employees one month's salary as bonus

Police release name of man who stabbed David Amess, 69
Europe1 week ago
For Anders Holch Povlsen, chief executive of clothing company Bestseller and Denmark’s richest man, 2020-21 has been “the best financial year in its history”. And to celebrate, the billionaire has decided to offer an extra month’s salary as bonus to his 17,000-strong staff, totalling up to $46.6 million (approx. Dh171 million).
Describing it as “a remarkable year,” which surprised many “including ourselves,” Povlsen admitted that the company had experienced some problems.
“We have been through some difficult months, but we can now see we have fought back in the past year,” he said. “Everyone has a huge share in it, and it testifies to the very special team spirit we have, an incredible spirit and a very strong unity.”
He said he was grateful “that we stand where we stand now”. The bonus was a special recognition of the efforts of all employees during the tough time, he added.
“I am impressed with the efforts of my colleagues and the way in which everyone has put our values into play,” noted Povlsen. “And that we have delivered through an extraordinary year, where we have been both skilled, timely and humble, but have also had a touch of luck that we also do not want to underestimate.”
The marked improvement and the overall results show that Bestseller has managed to get back on the growth track the company was on before Covid-19, he added.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE attracts more millionaires, billionaires during Covid-19
According to Forbes magazine, Povlsen has an estimated net worth of $12 billion. Earlier this year, he was ranked 28th on the Sunday Times Rich List. The 48-year-old is the largest estate-holder in Scotland, owning 200,000 acres in the Highlands.
The businessman suffered a terrible tragedy in 2019, when three of his daughters were killed in a terrorist attack in Sri Lanka.
Police release name of man who stabbed David Amess, 69
Europe1 week ago
David Amess was murdered in what police deem as a terrorist attack
Europe1 week ago
David Amess's killing on Friday is the second killing of a politician in the country since 2016
Europe1 week ago
'David was a man who believed passionately in this country and in its future'
Europe1 week ago
The British lawmaker was stabbed to death on Friday in a church.
Europe1 week ago
Move brings Finance Minister Olaf Scholz closer to succeeding Angela Merkel as chancellor
Europe1 week ago
69-year-old was a member of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party
Europe1 week ago
The queen is due to attend the 26th United Nations climate change conference in Glasgow.
Europe1 week ago