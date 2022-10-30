Climate activists glue themselves to dinosaur exhibit at Berlin museum

Sunak also conveyed his hope to PM Modi that the two nations could continue making progress towards finalising a comprehensive trade deal
Two women glued themselves to the handrails around a dinosaur exhibit at Berlin's Natural History museum on Sunday in the latest protest by climate activists, calling on the German government to scale up measures to fight climate change.
The two activists glued themselves to the handrails around the skeleton of a dinosaur that lived millions of years ago, holding a banner that read: "What if the government doesn't have it under control?"
"The dinosaurs became extinct because they couldn't withstand the massive climate changes. The same threatens us," said Caris Connell, one of the women, aged 34.
The Last Generation group, which was behind the protest, said Germany must cut emissions immediately to stop mass extinction of species and called on Berlin to impose a speed limit on motorways.
The Germany government has set CO2 reduction targets to become carbon neutral by 2045 but has not set a speed limit on the country's motorway network.
The protest continued for 20 minutes until police arrived. Releasing the women from the handrails took another 40 minutes.
The Natural History Museum said it had filed a criminal complaint for trespassing and property damage.
Unison, which has more than 1.3 million members, said on Thursday that the most pressing issue for Sunak's government was to find a solution for NHS' problems
Sunak’s grandparents originated from British India but their birthplace Gujranwala lies in modern day Pakistan's Punjab province
Critics question whether he can understand the desperation many in Britain feel as the economy staggers under the combined weight of Covid, Brexit, Ukraine war and the policies of Liz Truss
He is set to face Labour leader Keir Starmer and other opposition lawmakers at his first weekly 'Prime Minister's Questions' from the House of Commons
This comes after former PM Liz Truss' spokesperson said last week that her successor would decide whether to proceed with a plan scheduled for October 31
The Ukrainian president says the leaders agreed to write a new chapter in Ukraine-UK relations
Sunak made history in 2020 when he lit Diwali candles outside 11 Downing Street, the official residence of the UK chancellor