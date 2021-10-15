Amess was much loved: UK PM Johnson pays tribute to murdered lawmaker

Police release name of man who stabbed David Amess, 69
Europe1 week ago
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to lawmaker David Amess who was stabbed to death at a constituency meeting on Friday, saying he was a fine public servant and much loved friend and colleague.
"All our hearts are full of shock and sadness today at the loss of Sir David Amess MP, who was killed in his constituency surgery in a church after almost 40 years of continuous service to the people of Essex and the whole of the United Kingdom," Johnson said.
UK leaders shocked, devastated by Amess stabbing
"David was a man who believed passionately in this country and in its future and we have lost today a fine public servant and a much-loved friend and colleague."
Police release name of man who stabbed David Amess, 69
Europe1 week ago
David Amess was murdered in what police deem as a terrorist attack
Europe1 week ago
David Amess's killing on Friday is the second killing of a politician in the country since 2016
Europe1 week ago
The British lawmaker was stabbed to death on Friday in a church.
Europe1 week ago
Move brings Finance Minister Olaf Scholz closer to succeeding Angela Merkel as chancellor
Europe1 week ago
69-year-old was a member of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party
Europe1 week ago
The queen is due to attend the 26th United Nations climate change conference in Glasgow.
Europe1 week ago
Benin Bronze taken during plunder of 1897.
Europe1 week ago