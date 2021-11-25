UAE's first free door-to-door recycling app collected 85 tonnes of goods in one year

With a click, one can order the collection of recyclables from their door

Supplied photo

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 25 Nov 2021, 3:20 PM

The UAE's first free door-to-door recycling app service - Recapp - has collected 85 metric tonnes of recyclables in Abu Dhabi since its launch in 2020.

The service has also built a community of 10,000 registered users over the past year. The app was introduced in Abu Dhabi by Veolia Middle East in November 2020 to help residents recycle wastes from their homes at no cost.

The objective is to help people recycle more conveniently, and ultimately reduce the amount of waste that ends up in landfills.

With a click, one can order the collection of recyclables from their door through the app and get points that they can redeem for gifts.

Veolia said it works with its stakeholders to safeguard resources and decarbonise industrial activities through its spectrum of services that include plastic recycling, and is fully committed to the achievement of the UAE’s Green Agenda 2030 and the UAE Energy Strategy 2050.

ALSO READ:

On average, 500kg of recyclables, including transparent and opaque plastic bottles and metal cans, have been collected every day through the app, with an average of 130 collections conducted per day.

Jérôme Viricel, general manager of Recapp at Veolia Middle East, said: “We are beyond proud of our achievements with Recapp, which has empowered thousands of Abu Dhabi residents to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle by offering them an accessible, convenient way to recycle.

"As a homegrown application, Recapp was created to support local communities as they strive to partake in the circular economy, and we are looking forward to expanding into Dubai to continue building our community of recyclers.”