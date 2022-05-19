UAE: Over 4 million palm trees detected in Al Ain using AI

The project is part of a strategic collaboration between the MBRSC and Al Ain Municipality

by Nandini Sircar Published: Thu 19 May 2022, 1:40 PM

Over four million palm trees have been detected in the UAE’s Al Ain region using artificial intelligence.

Aerial images of these trees have been captured by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) after engineers used AI technology with an accuracy rate of 96 per cent.

In a tweet posted on Thursday, the space centre said the project is part of a strategic collaboration with Al Ain Municipality, which provided the aerial images.

Last year, in line with the UAE’s efforts to increase agricultural productivity, MBRSC developed AI technology that helped detect 45,000 palm trees in various regions of Al Ain.

Remote sensing technology using AI helps to provide potential solutions in mapping large coverage areas, spatial and spectral information.

MBRSC had then developed the AI technology to analyse the 10 centimetre-per-pixel resolution images provided by Al Ain Municipality by utilising in-house technology and experts from the Centre’s Application Development & Analysis Section. The technology also helped analyse the health of palm trees in various regions of Al Ain.

Earlier, during the 2021 Dubai Airshow, startups were encouraged, in partnership with MBRSC and Amazon Web Services (AWS), to participate in a space-tech pitch challenge to develop a product, solution or application that supported the UAE’s environmental initiatives.

Palm trees are considered a symbolic agricultural heritage in the UAE, as the country is one of the top 10 producers of dates.