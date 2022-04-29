UAE: Sadhguru to partner with Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to 'Save Soil'

Emirates is leading regional efforts and investing $160 billion in renewables
On a mission to save the world’s soils from extinction, the Save Soil movement, founded by global visionary Sadhguru, is coming to the UAE this month in partnership with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE).
Spanning 30,000 kilometers and 27 countries, Sadhguru is undertaking a 100-day journey as a lone motorcyclist to address the soil crisis by bringing together people from around the world to stand up for soil health and supporting leaders to institute national policies to Save Soil.
As part of his ‘Journey to Save Soil’ from London to the southern tip of India, he will stop in the UAE from May 18 to 20.
During his stay, Sadhguru will visit Jubail Mangrove Park, the first self-contained educational, nature, and leisure destination in Abu Dhabi, where he will meet and address high-level government officials and participate in mangrove planting. On this occasion, MOCCAE will sign a collaboration agreement with Conscious Planet.
Sadhguru will also tour Al Ain Oasis, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that is home to 100 varieties of palm trees, and Emirates Bio Farm, the UAE’s largest organic farm, where he will witness practical application of sustainable agricultural methods and sample the best of homegrown produce.
The visit will culminate with a large-scale public event in Dubai that is expected to attract 10,000 people, including several VIP guests, with the aim of raising awareness about the importance of soil conservation. The gathering will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre on Friday, May 20, from 6:30 to 8:30pm. The event will start with a cultural program featuring a performance by Sadhguru’s musical ensemble Sounds of Isha, Isha Samskriti, and the Emirates Youth Symphony Orchestra. After a keynote speech, Sadhguru will take the stage for a moderated discussion with Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, followed by Q&A with the audience. Interested attendees can register at https://savesoil.evsreg.com.
A yogi and visionary, Sadhguru has been named one of India’s 50 most influential people. An engaging voice at major global fora that address issues of socio-economic development, leadership, and spirituality, he has initiated several far-reaching projects focused on social revitalization, education, and the environment. Having touched millions of lives worldwide, his work aspires to provide people with the means to overcome poverty, improve quality of life, and drive community-based sustainable development.
The Conscious Planet Movement to Save Soil is a global campaign to inspire a conscious approach to saving our soil and planet. Its aim is to activate the support of over 3.5 billion people and assist governments in formulating policies that will address soil health and make farming activity more soil-friendly to halt and reverse further soil degradation. The primary recommendation of the Save Soil Movement is for governments across the world to legislate policies that will mandate a minimum of 3-6 per cent organic content in all agricultural soil in their countries.
World leaders, influencers, artists, subject matter experts, farmers, spiritual leaders, and NGOs are among those who have pledged their support to rekindle humanity’s relationship with soil. Organizations such as the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the UN World Food Programme India, and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) have partnered with the movement, which has also secured the support of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the UN Development Programme (UNDP).
