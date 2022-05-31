Explained: Which single-use plastics are banned in Abu Dhabi from June, certain bags exempted
The new rule goes into effect from June 1, 2022
Environment
The Environment Agency Abu Dhabi (EAD) has introduced a ban on single-use plastic bags in the Emirate, which will be brought into effect tomorrow.
However, certain bags have been exempted from the ban. The excluded bags are:
Inspectors from EAD were trained on the new executive regulations regarding single-use plastic products and their alternatives in the Capital.
Major retailers, shopping malls and pharmacies earlier told Khaleej Times that they are keen on supporting the government's policy and were looking at alternatives to single-use of plastic bags, which are more sustainable and eco-friendlier.
Authorities in the Capital had earlier announced that the decision to ban single-use plastics was based on the Emirate's integrated single-use plastic policy that was introduced in 2020.
