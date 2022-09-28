Dubai exceeds carbon emission reduction target for 2021

Dubai has exceeded the target set to reduce carbon emissions for 2021, a senior official said on Wednesday.

“Dubai launched net zero carbon emission to drive sustainable and transformation towards a sustainable green economy and provide 100 per cent clean energy by 2050. Dubai has reduced carbon emission by 21 per cent in 2021, exceeding the target set by Dubai Carbon Strategy to reduce carbon emission by 16 per cent by 2021,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, vice chairman of Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and managing director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa).

Al Tayer was speaking on the first day of the World Green Economy Summit 2022, which is being held along with the 24th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (Wetex) 2022 and Dubai Solar Show at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The UAE was the first country in the Middle East and North African region to announce net zero emissions by 2050.

Al Tayer said: “The UAE is leading global efforts in tackling climate change and pioneer in addressing a global challenge. The UAE’s selection to host COP28 on climate change underlines the recognition of the UAE’s efforts and the effective role it plays to combat climate change. Last year, the UAE announced the net zero by 2050 initiative. With investments of more than Dh600 billion in renewable and clean energy by 2050, the UAE was the first country in the region to launch such an initiative.”

Due to climate change, World Health Organisation said 700 million are at risk of being displaced due to drought while three billion people experience water scarcity due to drought.

“The world has witnessed a major crisis due to climate change, causing natural disasters in various regions. Europe experienced its worst drought in at least 500 years and shrinking water levels in canals and rivers negatively impact trade of around $80 billion to the eurozone economy. Recently, one-third of Pakistan was also flooded, resulting in widespread destruction… Although climate change is defining crisis, yet we are not powerless against this global threat,” Al Tayer said during the opening speech of the summit.

Dewa chief said the solution to reach net zero is within reach.

He said: “Green hydrogen is one of the key enablers to achieving Dubai’s plan net zero by 2050. Dewa is developing a strategy and roadmap for green hydrogen in cooperation with international consultants.”

