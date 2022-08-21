Almost half of UAE residents aim to make their homes sustainable: Survey

They will make the journey unsupported and will be entirely self-sufficient
At least 47 per cent of UAE residents aim to make their home as environmentally friendly as possible, with more than half (55 per cent) considering sustainability a key factor when purchasing electronic products, according to a new survey.
The study conducted by cooling experts Taqeef and AC manufacturer O General explores the role of sustainability in people’s lifestyles and purchasing habits.
It also showed that a third (33 per cent) of respondents consider sustainability to be as important as price in their product choices, and 27 per cent would switch to another electronic brand if the goods offered are better for the environment.
According to survey, 29 per cent of residents are aware that the more sustainable the electronic goods are, the more they save in utility bills while 30 per cent would prefer if electronic brands focused more on explaining sustainability parameters such as energy efficiency and lower carbon emissions.

“This survey shows us that environmental credentials are increasingly driving the purchasing choices of UAE consumers as they look for new ways to reduce their carbon footprint. In a region where cooling is considered an essential, it’s really encouraging to see that sustainability is becoming as important as brand and price for many when choosing a new AC,” Tariq Al Ghussein, Chairman and CEO of Taqeef.
“Air conditioning usage represents 70 per cent of the UAE’s electricity use during the summer and this has a huge impact on the environment, but we can mitigate this impact with cooling technology that’s high on energy efficiency.”
