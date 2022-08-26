YouTube star Bhuvan Bam bags lead role in romantic comedy

Embrace the weekend with our guide to fun-filled activities and events around the country
Popular YouTube star Bhuvan Bam has bagged a lead actor role in a romantic comedy for one of the leading OTT platforms.
Based on the story of a young married couple, the project is helmed by Rohit Raj and is being produced under Bhuvan's production house, BB Ki Vines production.
“It is a story about a young couple and the banter they share. It is light-hearted, which can be watched by the whole family. The characters are funny and quite relatable. Anyone watching it will always know that one person will be exactly like that person. The project also gave an opportunity to work with such veteran actors like Atul (Srivastav) sir and Rakesh (Bedi) sir. These are the people I grew up watching on screen and now sharing a screen space is like a dream come true. Just being around them is also a huge learning experience for me, not just as an actor but also as a person.”
The show also casts Srishti Rindani Ganguly, Kamini Khanna and veteran actors Atul Srivastav and Rakesh Bedi.
Apart from the untitled project, Bhuvan also has his OTT debut series 'Taaza Khabar,' a show for Disney+Hotstar also starring Shriya Pilgaonkar of 'Mirzapur' fame. The 'Bb Ki Vines' star made his acting debut with 'Dhindora' on YouTube. It is the only Indian series to cross almost half a billion views on the platform.
