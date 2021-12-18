'Your cheerleader for life': Bollywood star Genelia D'Souza wishes Riteish Deshmukh on birthday

"Your birthday is that time to tell you that I can never and will never do life without you."

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 18 Dec 2021, 10:31 AM

After getting married to actor Riteish Deshmukh way back in 2012, Genelia D’Souza would dress up elaborately every morning, thinking that it was the done thing at his home.

Riteish, of course, would be in his T-shirt and boxers, but did not ask her about her elaborate dressing.

“When I got married, I thought it was a norm. Every morning, I would come dressed up and I would get irritated, why do I have to dress up,” she said.

One day, she broke down, recalled Genelia. She told Riteish she could not continue doing this every day. A confused hubby said he was also wondering why she was dressing up like this.

The two actors met during the shooting of Tujhe Meri Kasam way back in 2003, with both playing the lead roles. In a snippet in Ladies vs Gentlemen, an opinion poll game show, launched in November 2020 and hosted by the Bollywood duo, Genelia recalled the incident.

And on Riteish’s birthday on Friday, Genelia had a lot to say on Instagram. “Dearest Partner,” she began. “I truly genuinely believe for every person on this earth there will always be that one special person to love..I’m so glad for me that one will always be you…Your birthday is that time to tell you that I can never and will never do LIFE without you..

You are my today, my tomorrow and my forever and no matter how many times I crib and grumble about how things should be, there’s nothing I would change about lives..Happy Birthday to the most amazing, selfless, incredible man ever @riteishd May all your dreams come true 💚💚.”

And she signed off with: "Love Your Cheerleader for life."

ALSO READ:

Riteish is busy with two films due to be released in 2022. He is acting in Kakuda, a horror-comedy, along with Sonakshi Sinha and with Fardeen Khan in Visfot. Genelia will be seen in the comedy film, Jaane Kya Tune Kahi, being released in 2022. She is cast opposite John Abraham.