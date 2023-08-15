Why did Southern star Rana Daggubati apologise to Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor?

The actor shared a tweet and apologised for his recent comment

During a recent event, Rana Daggubati mentioned that a 'Hindi heroine' had caused delays on Dulquer Salman's film sets. It was later said that he was referring to Sonam Kapoor and their collaboration on the film The Zoya Factor.

However, the actor has expressed remorse over the negativity surrounding Sonam Kapoor following his recent remarks.

Rana's apology

In a fresh tweet, Rana clarified his comments and extended apologies to both Sonam and Dulquer. He stated, “I am genuinely troubled by the negativity that has been aimed at Sonam due to my comments, that are totally untrue and were meant entirely in a light-hearted manner. As friends, we often exchange playful banter, and I deeply regret that my words have been misinterpreted."

He continued, "I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt apologies to Sonam and Dulquer, both of whom I hold in great esteem. I hope this clarification puts an end to any speculation and misunderstanding. Thank you for your understanding."

What did Rana say?

During a pre-release event for King of Kotha, Rana was reported by Pinkvilla as saying, “Dulquer was my junior at acting school. We became friends there. He is a very polite person. He’s doing a Hindi movie and the producers are my friends. The shoot was happening near my house. I went there to meet Dulquer."

He added, "While he was standing in the corner with the spot boy, a big Hindi heroine who was doing that movie was engrossed in a phone conversation about shopping in London with her husband. Her lack of focus affected the shots’ quality, frustrating those on set. Despite the disruptions caused by the situation, Dulquer remained patient and understanding, defusing tension and maintaining a harmonious environment.” Rana, displeased with the situation, expressed his concerns to the film's producers.

The Zoya Factor, released in 2019, received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. Sonam's latest appearance was in Blind, while Dulquer is set to appear in Guns and Gulabs and King of Kotha. Rana is set to produce the multilingual film Kaantha with Dulquer.

