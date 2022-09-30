Watch: Westlife helps fan battling cancer fulfil bucket list, calls her on stage during Abu Dhabi concert

Bollywood actor Jiah had died by suicide in June 2013
Popular Irish band Westlife performed an exclusive Middle East show at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island last night.
Fans were left spellbound as the boys belted out their best hits. However, the night was just a little more special for Dian – a Westlife fan battling cancer.
The band called her on stage, where she was seen holding a poster with a checklist on it. Her poster read: Fight cancer, see Westlife, take a pic with Westlife.
Members of the boy band then checked off the last box on her poster and signed it as fans cheered them on.
Tears could be seen welling up in Dian's eyes as she stood in the middle of the four vocalists while they sang a song for her.
Shane Filan was seen talking to her on stage after he noticed that she was feeling emotional.
The band has sold more than 55 million records worldwide as they rose to fame with popular 90's songs like ‘You Raise Me Up’, ‘Swear It Again’ and ‘Uptown Girl’.
