Watch: Rekha charms audiences with stunning suit-saree look, playfully 'slaps' a fan after posing for a picture

The viral video is swamped with comments from fans gushing over the Bollywood icon

by CT Desk Published: Thu 14 Sep 2023, 11:59 AM

The ever-charming veteran actor, Rekha, once again captivated everyone with her timeless style at the Global Spa Awards event. This Wednesday, she graced the occasion in a fusion ensemble that effortlessly outshone even the younger celebrities in attendance. While gracefully posing for photographers, renowned designer Manish Malhotra was there to assist her with her outfit.

Rekha also playfully slapped a gentleman after their photo session, after which several fans took to social media to react to the video clipping.

Rekha's attire was a sight to behold, featuring a white dupatta draped elegantly as a saree over a silver kurta-churidar crafted in silk. She completed the look with matching white and golden heels, traditional jewellery, and flawless makeup.

A video of Rekha's appearance was shared by a paparazzi on Instagram, and fans couldn't help but shower praises on the 68-year-old icon for her enduring beauty and style.

“Legend... Today's generation will never match her aura," commented a fan. Another said, “Evergreen beautiful” and “eternal diva” in the comments section.

ALSO READ: