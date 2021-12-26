Watch: Duchess Kate's 'smashing' piano debut performance at Christmas carol service

Kate and Tom Walker played his Christmas single 'For Those Who Can't Be Here' together at the Westminster Abbey

Screengrab/Youtube/Tom Walker

Published: Sun 26 Dec 2021, 2:08 PM Last updated: Sun 26 Dec 2021, 2:09 PM

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, won millions of hearts with her first piano performance in public at a Christmas carol service during the Westminster Abbey carol concert, which was broadcast on ITV last night.

The Duchess' smashing debut featured her playing the piano with singer Tom Walker, who performed his poignant holiday song, 'For Those Who Can't Be Here', at the event.

Talking about their duet, Walker said, "I thought she absolutely smashed the performance, it's not easy to just jump behind a piano with a bunch of musicians you've never played with before and record live takes to the camera, but she completely nailed it."

Tom Walker is a Scottish singer, known for powerful hits like 'Just You and I', 'Wait for You', 'Something Beautiful', and 'Leave A Light On'.

Kate and Walker played his Christmas single 'For Those Who Can't Be Here' together, after the Duchess had the idea for the performance following a meeting with Walker when she heard him play at a charity function in October.

At that event for The Forward Trust, a London-based charity that helps people with drug and alcohol dependence, Walker played 'Leave a Light On' - a song about the struggles of those experiencing addiction.

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L) and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge take part in 'Royal Carols - Together At Christmas', a Christmas carol concert hosted by the Duchess at Westminster Abbey in London on December 8, 2021. Photo: AFP

Kate Middleton learned the piano as a child and took "great comfort" in playing music throughout the pandemic, a Royal source told the People.

According to Mirror Online, the Duchess was "quite nervous" during her first rehearsal, since she "hadn't played with another musician in a very long time".

Tom Walker was overjoyed at this unforgettable performance, and praised her musical talent, "Without doubt, it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

Kate Middleton and Prince William's official Instagram page shared several snippets from the carol service that brought together many inspirational individuals for a night of beautiful carols and music.

The event also celebrated the goodwill, acts of kindness, love, empathy, and compassion that have helped people overcome these difficult times.