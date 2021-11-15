Watch: Adele stuns crowd by helping man propose to his girlfriend during concert

Couple named Ashley and Quentin got engaged during the ‘One Night Only’ event

Photo: Twitter (Adele)

By Web Desk Published: Mon 15 Nov 2021, 1:07 PM

In October, Adele performed her first concert in over four years at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. It was filmed for Adele One Night Only, a two-hour concert that aired Sunday night on CBS.

Adele’s latest album, 30, may be all about “divorce, babe, divorce”, but her concert proved that she still believes in love.

The “Easy on Me” singer orchestrated one of the most romantic proposals ever, helping a man propose to his girlfriend in front of a packed house with celebrities in attendance.

The broadcaster CBS tweeted the video and here’s how the surprise proposal went down: First, Adele told the crowd to be quiet as Quentin and his blindfolded girlfriend, Ashley, made their way up to Griffith Observatory, where the show was taking place.

Ashley removed her blindfold as Quentin got down on one knee and delivered his proposal, but because the lights were still dimmed at the observatory, she had no idea how many stars were watching the event unfold.

“Who are these people?” she asked, as she heard the crowd laugh. “Thank god you didn’t let me eat, I would’ve thrown up.”

As Quentin finally asked, “Will you marry me?” Adele came out on stage to sing “Make You Feel My Love,” and the newly engaged couple took their seats in the front row, next to Lizzo and Melissa McCarthy, who offered congratulations and a glass of drink to celebrate.

ALSO READ:

Photo: Twitter (Adele)

Adele's One Night Only featured a mix of classic and new songs by the star. In between hits like “Hello” and “Someone Like You,” she debuted several tracks from her upcoming album.

30 will be released on November 19.