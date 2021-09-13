>
HOME > Entertainment

Vidyut Jammwal announces engagement to Nandita Mahtani

PTI/Mumbai
Filed on September 13, 2021
Photo/Twitter

He shared that they got engaged on September 1.

Actor Vidyut Jammwal on Monday announced his engagement with fashion designer Nandita Mahtani. The Commando actor took to Instagram and posted pictures with Mahtani, sharing that the couple got engaged on September 1.

The first picture featured the couple on a rock climbing wall while in the other, the duo stood holding hands in front of Taj Mahal, with Mahtani sporting a ring.

“Did it the commando way. 01/09/21,” the 40-year-old actor wrote.

Mahtani, who is also in her 40s, shared the same photographs on her Instagram page and wrote, “Couldn’t keep him hanging any longer…said yes! 1-9-21.”

On the work front, Jammwal will be seen in films — Sanak and Khuda Haafiz Chapter II.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

Here are some facts as Dubai Metro turns 12. ...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: 10 reasons to invest in...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

With a sleek design and phenomenal camera,...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT one-on-one: Sanju Samson
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: Saudi lifts travel ban on...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: Special permits for...
khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

UAE reports 632 cases, 705 recoveries, 2 deaths

1 votes | 13 September 2021

khaleejtimes

Opinion and Editorial

Dubai Diaries: Why optimism is great, but denial is not

1 votes | 13 September 2021

khaleejtimes

Entertainment

Britney Spears announces engagement to boyfriend Sam Asghari

1 votes | 13 September 2021

khaleejtimes

World

4 injured after apartment building explosion near Atlanta

1 votes | 13 September 2021

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 