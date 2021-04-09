Entertainment
Logo
 
HOME > Entertainment

Video: Pakistani cricketer Fawad Alam announces acting debut

Web Report
Filed on April 9, 2021
Screengrab

He announced on social media that he would star in an upcoming web series.

Pakistani cricketer Fawad Alam announced his acting debut on Thursday.

The actor shared the trailer for his upcoming Urduflix web series ‘Khudkash Mohabbat’ in a tweet.

The former left-handed batsman roused his followers’ support, saying, "I hope you guys like me in the acting ground as much as you did in the cricket ground! Your prayers, love and support matter the most."

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed also shared the trailer on Twitter and praised Fawad for his performance.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Entertainment
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210426&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210429291&Ref=AR&profile=1174 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 