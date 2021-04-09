- EVENTS
Video: Pakistani cricketer Fawad Alam announces acting debut
He announced on social media that he would star in an upcoming web series.
Pakistani cricketer Fawad Alam announced his acting debut on Thursday.
All the best Fadi bohot upper jao Ge babu @iamfawadalam25 pic.twitter.com/Rkc74Yoik4— Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) April 8, 2021
The actor shared the trailer for his upcoming Urduflix web series ‘Khudkash Mohabbat’ in a tweet.
The former left-handed batsman roused his followers’ support, saying, "I hope you guys like me in the acting ground as much as you did in the cricket ground! Your prayers, love and support matter the most."
Former Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed also shared the trailer on Twitter and praised Fawad for his performance.
