Video: K-pop band BTS releases new anthology album 'Proof'

BTS released their anthology album 'Proof' on Friday, June 10. The album is a 3-disc set that celebrates the group's journey since their debut in 2013. It is their first album release since the pandemic-inspired 'BE' released in 2020.
The album was released alongside a music video for the title track, “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”. The title is a throwback to the group's 2015 albums titled "The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Part 1 & Part 2". In their new song the members promise that the most beautiful moment is 'yet to come'.
The tracks in the album were personally curated from their previous albums by the members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. These include demos of title tracks as well as solo tracks picked by each member. Ahead of the album release, the artists revealed their reasons for choosing each track in a series of YouTube videos on the official BTS YouTube channel.
The first two discs are available on streaming platforms and through digital retailers and the third disc is only available on CD.
