UAE: Renowned Turkish actor says Dubai could become a global hub for film production

He spoke at the Dubai Media Council's meeting on Thursday

By A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 10 Jun 2022, 7:49 AM Last updated: Fri 10 Jun 2022, 8:19 AM

Renowned Turkish actor Engin Altan Düzyatan says Dubai is on track to becoming a global hub for the production of films and TV series. The actor is best known for his starring role in the hit Turkish drama ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul' ('Resurrection: Ertugrul'). The Netflix series was dubbed into six languages and broadcast in more than 70 countries, has been watched by billions of people worldwide.

The actor shared his perspectives on the influential role of TV series and films in raising the global profile of a destination at a meeting held with the Dubai Media Council. The meeting explored new avenues of collaboration with leading Turkish production companies.

The meeting was part of a series organised by the Dubai Media Council to foster dialogue between the Dubai community and industry leaders.

Organised at the Dubai Press Club, the meeting highlighted the importance of soft power in building bridges and dialogue between nations.

ALSO READ:

Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council, said, “Turkish serials like Dirilis: Ertugrul have been able to reach international audiences and touch the hearts and minds of people across the world, creating positive soft power and goodwill for the nation."

She also said that the Dubai Media Council is interested in working with media industries across the world to "widen the creative talent base in Dubai and enhance the skills of professionals in our media and creative ecosystems.”

In a discussion with a group of local industry professionals, including producers, filmmakers and students, Düzyatan highlighted the influential role of TV series and films in showcasing the culture of a nation and promoting tourism.

He spoke about the huge appetite for historical TV series and the massive efforts and costs that go into producing such works.

The actor talked about Dubai’s ability to continue drawing in film-makers from around the world to shoot in various locations in the city. “The city has some amazing landscapes and picturesque natural areas that can serve as great locations to shoot films,” he said. “Dubai is also a very cosmopolitan city with many diverse nationalities living here, making it a unique place for producing TV shows that showcase this diversity.”

Düzyatan stated his interest in collaborating with Dubai-based production companies and working with various city talents.