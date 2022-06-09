Emirati actor wins Best Asian Actress award in Netherlands

Amal Mohamed bagged the award for her role role in Emirati film 218: Behind the Wall of Silence

By CT Desk Published: Thu 9 Jun 2022, 4:11 PM

Emirati actress Amal Mohamed has won Best Asian Actress at the Septimius Film Awards in the Netherlands for her role in Emirati film 218: Behind the Wall of Silence. The film is the first production by Sharjah Media City and the first crowdsourced film in the Arab world.

218: Behind the Wall of Silence was nominated in three categories at the Septimius Film Awards: Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Asian Film.

Dr Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City (Shams) congratulated Amal and said: “The film 218 is our first foray into this field, and for Emirati actress Amal Mohamed to win Best Asian Actress at the prestigious Septimius Film Awards truly underlines the meticulous quality of the production, as well as its ability to deliver an important social message.”

The Emirati suspense drama features a girl telling her story with her family. Her experience sheds light on various social issues ranging from domestic violence to nostalgia and the desire for revenge. 218 is directed by Emirati filmmaker Nahla Al Fahad and stars Habib Ghuloom, Mansoor Alfeeli, Amal Mohamed, Abdulla bin Haidar, Haifa Al Ali, and Fatma Jasim.