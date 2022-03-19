U2 rock band series in works at Netflix

In today's column, we take a look at the 'new normal' amidst the pandemic in the UAE
Legendary rock band U2’s journey might get captured in a Netflix’s series.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming giant is teaming with J.J. Abrams and his Bad Robot Productions banner to develop a scripted series about U2.
Bohemian Rhapsody writer Anthony McCarten has come on board to pen the script of the upcoming project.
Details of U2’s involvement are being kept under wraps. It is unclear at this time exactly how involved U2 would be in the project.
The Irish rock band U2 was formed in 1976 with Bono on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, lead guitarist the Edge, bassist Adam Clayton and drummer Larry Mullen Jr. The Joshua Tree, Rattle and Hum, and Achtung Baby are some of U2’s hit albums.
