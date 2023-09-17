'The Great Indian Family' is a celebration of India's diversity: Vicky Kaushal

The family drama is written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya of 'Dhoom 3' fame

By PTI Published: Sun 17 Sep 2023, 2:35 PM

Actor Vicky Kaushal says his upcoming film The Great Indian Family underlines the significance of India's diversity and values in an entertaining way.

The family drama, written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya of Dhoom 3 fame, revolves around Kaushal's character of Bhajan Kumar, who battles an identity crisis when a letter claims he was born as a Muslim.

"It is a celebration of our family values, our diversity. It is all said in a way, which is not like where we are trying to teach or preach you something. It is said in a way that is entertaining. It will make you laugh, it will make you feel good about being part of the Indian family and culture," the 35-year-old said.

According to Kaushal, India's diversity is its most distinct aspect.

"I take a lot of pride in the diversity that India holds. I feel it is most unique and special about us, where every 100km the spices, the food, the language, the culture changes.

"But there's something that unites us, the values that unites us. It is across everywhere, whether it is cities or small towns or rich or poor. It is just those values that make us Indian, and that is something in which I take pride in," the National Award-winning actor added.

The Great Indian Family is his third family entertainer film after this year's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, opposite Sara Ali Khan, and Govinda Naam Mera (2022) with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

Kaushal, known for his intense roles in films such as Masaan, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and Sardar Udham, said he never gravitated towards family dramas with the objective of "breaking an image".

"These (The Great Indian Family, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and Govinda Naam Mera) were not done with the mindset that, 'Oh, I need to break a certain kind of an image and build a certain kind of image'. It is more of a decision from the heart. I heard the story, it stayed with me, and I wanted to be part of it.

"I don't do calculations. As an actor, if I feel hungry to do a specific genre, that is when you are really looking out for something. Otherwise, mainly, it is about the story, the filmmaker you want to work with, and play a character that you have not done before," he added.

The actor said he thought he would be offered an action movie when production house Yash Raj Films approached him for a film to be directed by Acharya, also known for Tashan and Thugs of Hindostan.

"I was like since it's Yash Raj Films and Victor (Acharya) sir, it is going to be a big-scale action film. But when I came for narration, that bubble burst. When he started narrating the film, I thought 'It has been half-an-hour and there has not been a single slap'. I was like, 'This is totally a family film'.

"I was enjoying the narration so much because of the fun element in it, the character Bhajan Kumar. By the end, I felt it struck a chord with my heart... That this is something I would really want to do," he added.

In The Great Indian Family, Kaushal's Bhajan Kumar is a devotional singer who comes from a religious household.

The actor said he connected with the music aspect of his character because in real life, he likes grooving to Punjabi songs.

"My character in the film and I are both connected to music. But, I can't sing to save my life. Bhajan Kumar is more devotional, I'm towards Punjabi songs.

"But there's a stark difference between the two of us. My character is a musician himself, I'm no musician. I'm somebody who enjoys listening to music a lot," he added.

His next project would be an action film, Kaushal said.

"Action is one genre that I want to explore because the last film I did was Uri. It was a long time ago. But thankfully, the next film is an action film." Also starring Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra and Alka Amin, The Great Indian Family will hit the screens on September 22.

ALSO READ: