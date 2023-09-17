Hugh Jackman spotted without wedding ring amidst separation news

An edge-of-your-seat experience that evokes carnal fears, the film is a classic thriller
Renowned actor Hugh Jackman was recently spotted without his wedding ring as he left his Tribeca home following the announcement of his separation from Deborra-Lee Furness. The actor, best known for his role as Wolverine in the X-Men franchise, was seen casually leaving his home on a Citi Bike.
In the photos and video obtained exclusively by Page Six, Jackman, 54, sported a dark-coloured T-shirt, black jeans, black sneakers, and Aviator sunglasses. Notably absent from his left ring finger was his wedding band.
The separation announcement came on Friday after 27 years of marriage. The couple released a joint statement saying, "We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."
Jackman and Furness share two children, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18. They emphasized that their family remains their top priority and asked for understanding and privacy during this transition.
While this was their first public statement regarding the separation, sources suggest that friends and family have known about it for some time. Rumours began circulating when Furness was absent from Jackman's rehearsals for his Broadway show, The Music Man. Their love story began in 1995 on the set of the Australian TV series Correlli, and they married a year later, adopting their two children after struggling to conceive naturally and through IVF.
