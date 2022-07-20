Tamannaah Bhatia's first look poster from 'Babli Bouncer' is out

The feel good film will be out this September
The first look of director Madhur Bhandarkar's upcoming flick 'Babli Bouncer' featuring Tamannaah Bhatia has been dropped by Star Studios and Junglee Pictures .
Taking to its Twitter handle, Star Studios shared the two posters of 'Bahubali: The Beginning' actor, to which they captioned, "Oye bawale, suna kya? Aa gaya hai Babli Bouncer ka time! Dilon ko yeh jodegi, ya khub haddiyaan todegi? Pata chalega jald hi! Here's the first look of #BabliBouncer, starring the phenomenal @tamannaahspeaks.Streaming from Sept 23 only on @DisneyplusHS."
In the poster, Tamannaah is seen in and as babli bouncer!
'Babli Bouncer' is set to release on September 23 on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu!
'Babli Bouncer' is touted as a coming-of-age feel-good story with a slice-of-life comedic tone set in the real 'bouncer town' of North India - Asola Fatepur will see Tamannaah Bhatia in a never seen before avatar, as Babli Bouncer.
Produced by Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, Babli Bouncer is directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and stars Tamannaah Bhatia, in the lead along with Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles. ANI
