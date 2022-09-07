Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl to make acting debut: Reports

He also revealed he rejected an offer for Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp'.

Photo: Twitter

By CT Desk Published: Wed 7 Sep 2022, 10:11 AM Last updated: Wed 7 Sep 2022, 10:16 AM

In an interview with an Indian media outlet, Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend, model Rohman Shawl, stated he would make his acting debut in a film by director Akhil Abrol, an assistant on the 2018 family drama Helicopter Eela that starred Kajol.

Rahman also spoke of how he had no ambitions to become an actor at first; however, he began to get offers for films after he became famous. He also expressed his disappointment at being replaced without prior notice in a high-profile Bollywood movie.

“After I got famous, modelling jobs started decreasing and acting jobs started coming my way. I did not want to act, so I kept saying no. The modelling offers did not have enough budget; that’s when I saw a shift within me. I realised I have to change with time. I saw the opportunities coming my way, and that’s why I started looking at acting, and the scripts I could really connect with. As an actor I have to learn a lot, but the only thing I have is that I can be natural in front of the camera,” he is quoted as saying.

Rahman hopes to make a mark and reconnect with his roots in his first film, where he will play a Kashmiri character.

He also revealed that he rejected offers for reality shows, including Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp.

Rohman remains close to Sushmita despite their break-up last year, and was most recently pictured at her daughter Renee’s 23rd birthday party.

Sushmita was in the news most recenty for a rumoured break-up with businessman Lalit Modi, who removed all references to her from his Instagram bio.