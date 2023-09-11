Sushmita Sen shares how younger daughter Alisah took care of her after the heart attack

Released on September 7, the initial reviews of the movie suggested that it was already a blockbuster as fans went into a frenzy
Earlier this year, Sushmita Sen encountered a frightening health challenge, experiencing a heart attack while filming Aarya 3. Nevertheless, she exhibited incredible resilience, and she is currently celebrating the triumph of her latest web series, Taali.
During a recent conversation with Bollywood Bubble, the renowned Bollywood star shared her thoughts on how her health scare impacted her daughters, Renee and Alisah. She specifically commended Alisah for her maturity and nurturing nature, emphasising her diligence in ensuring that Sushmita takes her medications punctually.
“What they have done, especially Alisah, my elder one is now a big girl, she’s got her own responsibilities and she is independent now. But this little monkey, she gives me my beat a lock sharp at 9, every day, without fail, has set alarms and I don’t miss my medicines, thanks to her. She is a very nurturing soul," said Sushmita.
“My mother tells me all the time what is good for me and all of that, so she must know what’s good for her. So, she just has to follow it. It’s lovely to have children who hold on for dear life. But I don’t think they have a fear of losing me. That they don’t have, that fear also compels a lot of things, so no fear,” she added.
Initially, she opted to conceal the news of her heart attack from her fellow co-stars. Nonetheless, she subsequently turned to Instagram to disclose the news and convey her appreciation to those who stood by her during this pivotal moment. In her post, she reassured her fans that she was in the process of recuperation and eager to return to her regular routine.
“I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back. Angioplasty done, stent in place and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart.’ Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action, will do so in another post. This post is just to keep you informed of the good news, that all is well & I am ready for some life again," she said, sharing a picture with her father on Instagram.
After the triumph of her latest project, Taali, Sushmita Sen is gearing up for her comeback on screen in Aarya 3, where she will reprise her titular role.
ALSO READ:
Released on September 7, the initial reviews of the movie suggested that it was already a blockbuster as fans went into a frenzy
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to X to show his appreciation for his fanbase
To access this new feature, here's what you have to do
City Times looks back at the glorious career of the legendary Indian singer and lists out her iconic songs over the decades
The actor, who had a congenital heart defect, has undergone heart surgery three times
Early in the day, videos of fans with huge cut-outs of King Khan reaching the theatres in different parts of India made their way to social media
The reception invite features a rose-gold coloured motif design on a white background with the details of be groom and bride’s family and location
She also mentioned that she had the chance to meet Prithviraj once