'Life has come full circle': Sushmita Sen gets emotional as daughter sings in 'Taali' trailer

On Wednesday, Sushmita Sen, a proud mother, took to Instagram to express her emotions and penned a heartfelt message about Renee's contribution to the trailer. The series revolves around the life of Shreegauri Sawant.
In her Instagram post, Sushmita wrote, "Life has come full circle! My dear @reneesen47 graces her voice to infuse this potent Mahamrityunjaya Mantra in the Taali trailer. Hearing her voice alongside my image in the trailer gives me goosebumps every time."
She further added, "Thank you Shona, for choosing to be a part of this very special Tribute…and for doing it with so much love! You make me proud! Thank you all for the avalanche of love & inclusion with which you have received #Taali I am truly overwhelmed to say the least! A big shout out to @shreegaurisawant & our Transgender community for keeping the faith with so much courage! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”
Fans reacted to her post, “The fact that you mentioned “our transgender community” and not “the transgender community” speaks volumes of your character! Have always been a fan! Cannot wait for this!!!” Another one added, “How lovely ...got goosebumps when she sang Ommm.”
Taali, created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar and directed by Ravi Jadhav, will begin streaming on JioCinema from August 15. This marks Sushmita Sen's second venture in the world of OTT after the highly successful crime thriller Aarya on Disney+ Hotstar. The third season of Aarya is set to release later this year.
In a recent interview, Sushmita Sen opened up about the challenges she faced, mentioning that she was subjected to heavy trolling when the first look of the show was revealed the previous year. She recounted her experience, sharing that she was deeply affected by hurtful comments. Sushmita realised that if those comments were affecting her so strongly, it was a reflection of the continuous struggle faced by the individuals the series portrays, making her empathetic towards their experiences.
