Pakistani celebrities congratulate newlyweds Mahira Khan and Salim Karim

Opting for an intimate wedding ceremony, the actress exuded elegance as a Faraz Manan bride

by CT Desk Published: Tue 3 Oct 2023, 8:10 PM

One of Pakistan's most prominent celebrities is Mahira Khan. Her career began as a VJ, and she made her acting debut in the movie Bol. Since then, she has been involved in various significant projects, captivating audiences with her television appearances and garnering interest in all her ventures.

Recently, Mahira celebrated a beautiful milestone in her life by marrying her spouse, Salim Karim. She looked radiant in a stunning white lehenga as she walked down the aisle toward her new husband.

Opting for an intimate wedding ceremony, Mahira exuded elegance as a Faraz Manan bride, surrounded by close family and friends. The couple's first glimpse was shared with the world by her manager, prompting an outpouring of love and well wishes from fans. Notably, fellow celebrities are extending their best wishes to Mahira Khan as she embarks on this new chapter of her life.

