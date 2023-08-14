Pakistan star Wahaj Ali talks acting skills, anonymity and projects

Sadiq Saleem spoke to one of the most popular name on Pakistan's entertainment industry on the occasion of Pakistan's Independence Day

By Sadiq Saleem Published: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 2:37 PM

One of the curious elements of Wahaj Ali’s astounding career is that he rides in his TV shows like a character, instead of the dramas riding on his star persona. Defying all rules of demand and supply, he has dominated the Pakistani screens with projects lined up one after the other, yet the audiences cannot get enough of him. He is gifted, he holds the screen, his eyes are tinged with melancholy and if looks could kill, his fans would have formed an army of zombies by now. But Wahaj knows how to be cool and dispassionate in the world of glitz and glamour, carrying his feelings safely guarded from the world of outside influences. Any other star of his stature would be out and about, but Wahaj chooses to be home and prefers simpler things in life.

From his breakthrough role in Haiwaan to his stellar performances in Ehd-e-Wafa and Jo Bichar Gaye, to most recently Tere Bin, Wahaj continues to leave a lasting impression on viewers and solidify his position as one of the most talented and bankable actors in the country.

City Times spoke to the exceptionally talented actor to know how he is managing it all. Excerpts from the interview:

Are great actors born or made?

Acting is a skill that can be developed and refined through training, education, and experience. Many successful actors have undergone years of dedicated study and practice to improve their craft. Ultimately, a combination of inner talent and acquired skills and knowledge often contribute to an actor's success.

In retrospect, what do you think is the most attributable trait of yours behind your enormous success?

Honestly, I just focus on how my fans want to see me and what they expect of me, how I can give them a better version of myself with each passing day with my work and then I leave the success or failure in the Almighty's hand.

Do you think it is fair to rate an artist based on the number of followers? Is that an acceptable barometer?

Not at all - I think we are unfairly measuring actors on the social media followers’ benchmarks that have been set for influencers. Without undermining the work and efforts of the influencers - I genuinely feel an actor is more about their craft on screen and behind the camera - than the number of followers.

Describe that moment when you felt that you had arrived. Which project specifically made you feel that way and why?

Have I really arrived? I think there is a lot more to be achieved. I am not someone who would just sit on past laurels, I aim to bring out the best version of myself as an artist with every project so I cannot zero in on a single one.

What makes you afraid as an actor?

That I let my fans down. With each project that comes my way, my primary thought is always to think it through from my audience’s perspective. Will my fans like this? Will they appreciate and feel that I have met their expectations.

Now that you have the world after you, do you fear anonymity?

I am really blessed with the love I have been given - my fans give me strength and the power to go on. And they are the only ones I work for. Having said that, I like the freedom and privacy that anonymity provides. It also allows me to focus on my craft more without the distractions and obligations that come with fame. Although I have (so far) managed to maintain a level of privacy and control over my personal life - rest whatever the Almighty has written for me, I am sure he has given me the strength to face it also.

You seem to enjoy the limelight but you are not a very social person. What stops you from being out there?

I am who I always was - I go on set, try to do the best and then come home and spend time with my family and a few close friends. As it is my work requires me to be away from them a lot (they are in Lahore, I am in Karachi) - my down time is for them.

Do you think one of the reasons that our cinema is struggling is because we do not have separate stars for TV and films. When TV stars also become the film stars, are they able to get public in the theatres as they watch them on TV almost every week.

I am no expert on the big screen but I do feel it’s a lot of things and biggest being lack of screens for people to go see the films and lack of content options. Why get into the battle of TV actors or film actors when we don’t have enough quality films even getting made for the audience to see or the actors to work on.

After all these years, have you been able to crack what is it that our audiences want from the entertainment mediums (drama and films)?

Audience wants to be entertained. They want value for their time and money and it is not specific to Pakistan. It’s the case across the world. Now that the mediums of and access to entertainment have grown significantly, people will make time for quality only.

Lastly, there has been some buzz around you doing projects back to back – do you think that’s a fair objection from demand and supply point?

At this point, all I can say is I am blessed to be showered with some amazing projects and a chance to work with the best in the business. I am trying my best to pick projects that showcase me in different ways. The ability to choose from many offers is also a blessing on its own. I am just happy that work is coming my way and I am able to deliver honestly.

Sadiq Saleem (sadiqidas) is a Dubai based entertainment writer.

ALSO READ: