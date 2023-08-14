Yami Gautam responds to a fan calling her 'under-utilised', says she'll get there 'slowly but steadily'

While some people find success overnight, some have to prove themselves persistently for years, says the actor

By CT Desk Published: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 1:43 PM Last updated: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 1:53 PM

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam continues to make waves in the industry. Her portrayal of a lawyer in OMG 2 has garnered widespread acclaim.

Recently, a devoted fan expressed their admiration for Yami on social media. However, the fan expressed the fact that filmmakers haven't fully harnessed her potential in the industry.

"It's amazing how every time Yami Gautam manages to SURPRISE us with her performance! #OMG2 is no exception. She owns every frame she's in! Even her silence speaks a lot. I hate the term ‘underrated'. I'd just say she's under-utilised by our filmmakers," the fan expressed his view on Twitter.

Yami was quick to catch the tweet's attention, and she crafted a comprehensive post in response. In her message, she delved into her perspective on the industry's heavy dependence on "marketing" themselves.

"Some people find success overnight, some people have to prove themselves persistently for years. Some people are great at marketing their talent (or lack of it), some people only want their talent to speak. As an actor I just know how to act and work exceptionally hard on identifying good scripts and versatile characters, that’s my talent. I don’t understand or get involved much with marketing of my talent," Yami responded.

"Unfortunately for majority of our industry everything relies on marketing of a person or project and not on the depth of a script or character. May be that’s the reason why people feel I am under-utilised. Anyways, Thanks so much Aavishkar for your kind words, it’s truly very encouraging. I will get there eventually, slowly but steadily, one film at a time," she added.

Yami in OMG 2

In the movie OMG 2, which serves as a follow-up to 2012 release OMG: Oh My God, Yami collaborated with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi.

ALSO READ: