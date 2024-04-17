Olivia Willams shares 'harrowing' incident on 'Friends' set

Published: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 6:14 PM

Hollywood actress Olivia Williams recently recounted her distressing encounter on the set of 'Friends', where she appeared as a flirty bridesmaid in the second part of the Season 4 finale.

Speaking to 'The Independent', she disclosed how she endured the removal of her eyebrows despite her protests. The production had strict grooming standards, leaving no room for negotiation. "There’s a look here, this is what we do," she remarked, reflecting on the rigid protocols.

Williams also highlighted an incident where a senior actor was berated by a producer, causing her to leave the set abruptly. Although she couldn't recall the actor's name, the derogatory treatment was evident. "At one point, a producer... just yelled at her: ‘You’re not funny!’ And she didn’t come back the next day. So that was alarming," she recounted. These experiences contributed to her decision to appear in only one episode and not return to the sitcom, reported the Indian Express.

While reflecting on her outspoken nature, Williams speculated being on a "socialist actor blacklist." Despite these challenges, she has persisted in the industry, appearing in projects like 'Another End' and the upcoming 'Dune: Sisterhood'.

