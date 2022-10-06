Nora Fatehi joins Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to perform at the FIFA World Cup

Watch: Teaser provides glimpse into star-studded music video to be released tomorrow, which features regional favourites such as Balqees Fathi, Manal Benchlikha

By CT Desk Published: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 7:40 AM Last updated: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 8:47 AM

Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi is joining international stars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to perform at the upcoming FIFA World Cup, making her the only actor to represent India and particularly South East Asia on the FIFA World Stage in December.

Nora Fatehi will feature in the FIFA music video that will see her both singing and performing the FIFA anthem this year. The song is produced by RedOne, one of the most influential record producers in history, who also worked on FIFA anthems like Shakira’s Waka Waka and La La La.

An Instagram post by Emirati singer Balqees Fathi gives a glimpse into the star-studded video, which features regional favourites: Fathi herself and Moroccan singer Manal Benchlikha, alongside Fatehi.

Nora will also sing in Hindi, it is learned, and is all set to put on a spectacular show.