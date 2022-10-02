Nora Fatehi, DJ Chetas to perform in Dubai

Embrace the weekend with our guide to fun-filled activities and offers in the country
Bollywood sensation Nora Fatehi and the popular DJ Chetas are heading to SKY2.0, Dubai for a thrilling performance on Wednesday, October 5.
Visitors can expect a memorable night filled with exceptional music and dance as well as decadent food dishes paired with great ambiance.
Nora, the Bollywood star who's known for her dancing skills, will set the floor on fire at the clubbing venue. Meanwhile, DJ Chetas, popular for his Bollywood and EDM mashups and remixes, is expected to belt out his several hits.
SKY2.0, a standalone nightclub, serving an open air clubbing experience as well as quality food and beverages, is located in the heart of Dubai Design District.
The event is brought to you by Mantis Entertainment and Team Innovation. For more information, call 056 941 2744.
