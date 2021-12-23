No more new songs from Coldplay after 2025, says frontman Chris Martin

Announcement garners mixed responses from fans

Published: Thu 23 Dec 2021

Chris Martin, the frontman of Coldplay, a band famous for their rich melodies, has announced that the band, as a whole, will no longer record new songs after 2025. The band will, however, continue to tour and perform from their previous repertoire.

Martin made the announcement in a clip released prior to 'Christmas with Chris Martin', a Christmas-themed BBC Radio 2 programme with DJ Jo Whiley, on Thursday.

"Our last proper record will come out in 2025, and after that I think we will only tour...And maybe we'll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalogue, as it were, finishes then," he said.

These comments are consistent with what he said at the release of the band's ninth album, Music of the Spheres, involving a few collaborations with artists like BTS and Selena Gomez, which went straight to number one in early 2021.

BBC reports: "Martin told The NME in October they intended to make 12 albums [three more] and then stop. But his latest chat with Whiley is apparently the first time he has ever put a date on it." The future of Coldplay, he felt, lay in touring, "in the way that the [Rolling] Stones do".

This decision has garnered mixed responses from fans on Reddit and Instagram, with some staying hopeful that the band may change their stance later on and continue to produce music. Others criticised the band for making false statements to shock fans into a sense of pity. On the other hand, some defended the band, owing to their eco-friendly and charitable side.