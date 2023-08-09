Prince William and Kate to lead tributes to the late Queen on first anniversary of her death

They are set to convey a message to the British public

Wed 9 Aug 2023

Reports indicate that the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, will spearhead the commemorative acknowledgments for Queen Elizabeth II on the upcoming anniversary of her passing next month.

Informed sources reveal that William and Kate are set to convey a message to the British public, emphasising the significance of upholding the late monarch's legacy while also looking ahead to the future.

The final details regarding the address are presently being discussed, locking in decisions regarding whether it will be delivered in person, broadcasted on television, or disseminated through social media platforms.

A royal source was quoted as saying: "Her Majesty's passing was an event that truly ­signified the end of an era. The Royal Family has been in ­transition since then and following the Coronation and conclusion of the summer holidays, there will be an expectation to see what is next."

