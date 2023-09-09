Bollywood star Akshay Kumar unveils first ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ poster on his birthday

The third instalment of the hit franchise ‘Welcome’ is set to hit the theatres by the end of next year

By ANI Published: Sat 9 Sep 2023, 9:25 PM Last updated: Sat 9 Sep 2023, 9:54 PM

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar gave a special treat to his fans as he unveiled the first poster of his upcoming comedy film ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ on the occasion of his 56th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay dropped the poster which he captioned, “Thank you for all the love & wishes. Now, if you liked the Apple Kela, sorry A cappella, here’s another welcome gift for you… Welcome…Welcome…Welcome #WecomeToTheJungle #Welcome3 In cinemas, Christmas - 20th December, 2024. #Welcome3.”

The poster features the complete cast of the film including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Suneil Shetty, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Paresh Rawal, and Johnny Lever among others.

The star cast of the film also includes Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma.

Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the film is currently in pre-production and is slated for theatrical release on December 20, 2024.

The film is the third instalment of the hit franchise ‘Welcome’ which starred Feroz Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles.

The second instalment was titled ‘Welcome Back’ which was released in the year 2015. Actors John Abraham and Shruti Haasan replaced Akshay and Katrina in the second part. Both films were helmed by Anees Bazmee.

Soon after Akshay dropped the poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“Biggest Comeback Loading in 2024,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “Ultimate starcast.”

“After long time all comedy legends in one movie,” a fan wrote.

Although several fans missed the iconic duo Majnu Bhai and Uday Shetty (Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar’s character from the first two instalments).

“Every welcome is incomplete without uday-majnu,” a fan wrote.

“No " Welcome ", without " Uday Bhai & Majnu,” another fan wrote.

Earlier today, team ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ shared a special announcement video of the film on social media.

Meanwhile, Akshay is currently flying high on the success of his recently released drama film ‘OMG 2’ which also starred Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.

He will be next seen in the upcoming film ‘Mission Raniganj: The Grand Bharat Rescue’ alongside Parineeti Chopra. The film is all set to hit the theatres on October 6.

Apart from this, Akshay will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama 'Soorarai Pottru' which is set to hit the theatres on February 16, 2024.

He also has an action thriller film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ alongside Tiger Shroff and a comedy film ‘Housefull 5’ in his kitty.