Netflix suspends ‘The Crown’ filming after death of Queen Elizabeth

The series is filming its sixth season now while the fifth season is due to be released in November

Artists of Netflix series 'The Crown' at an event in California. — AFP file

Fri 9 Sep 2022, 7:51 PM

Netflix suspended filming of its British royals drama “The Crown” on Friday following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the company said.

The acclaimed show is currently filming its sixth season, having charted the late monarch’s life through multiple decades over the course of its previous seasons.

“As a mark of respect, filming of ‘The Crown’ was suspended today,” a Netflix spokeswoman said in a statement.

“Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral.”

The multiple Emmy-winning series began its first season with Queen Elizabeth’s wedding to Prince Philip in 1947.

A fifth season is due to be released in November, and is expected to chronicle 1990s events involving the monarchy including the death of Princess Diana, with Imelda Staunton stepping into the role of the Queen.

Netflix has not released details about season six, but it is expected to portray more recent events including the aftermath of Diana’s passing in a fatal car accident, and its impact on the royal family.

The announcement came as Hollywood stars and executives from Netflix and other major studios gathered in Toronto for the city’s international film festival.

Theatres turned off their illuminated marquees in the Canadian city on Thursday to mark the death of the Commonwealth monarch, while flags were lowered and the famous CN Tower also dimmed its lights.

Former “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe was among the stars to address the Queen’s death at the festival, telling reporters that her absence felt “weirdly inconceivable and surreal right now”.

“My parents and I, nobody of my age or their age has ever lived in a country without her,” he said on the red carpet for his new movie “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”.

Later on Friday in Toronto, Stephen Frears and Steve Coogan will introduce the world premiere of their monarchy-themed “The Lost King” about the discovery of King Richard III’s remains.