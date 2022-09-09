Queen Elizabeth II passes away: Five movies and series on the British Royal Family

Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday died aged 96

Published: Fri 9 Sep 2022

Elizabeth (1998)

'Elizabeth' is a 1998 British biographical period drama directed by Shekhar Kapur and written by Michael Hirst. Cate Blanchett stars in the film alongside Geoffrey Rush, Christopher Eccleston, and Daniel Craig. 'Elizabeth' is based on the early years of the Queen Elizabeth I's reign. She ascends to the throne after the death of her half-sister Mary I, who had imprisoned her. She then faces plots that threaten to take her down.

The Crown (2016-)

Created by Peter Morgan, 'The Crown' on Netflix focuses on the life of Queen Elizabeth II from her coronation through to her late years. Claire Foy stars as Queen Elizabeth along with Matt Smith as Prince Philip in Season 1 and 2. In the next two seasons, Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies play the same roles, respectively, showcasing their story from the late 1960s into the 1990s. The two upcoming seasons will feature Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip, before the show comes to a close. 'The Crown' on Netflix has garnered critical acclaim for its attention to detail and supreme acting, making it one of the must-watch shows.

The Queen (2006)

Starring Helen Mirren as Queen Elizabeth II, 'The Queen' is about the royal family's response to the tragic death of Princess Diana in 1997. It also stars Michael Sheen as Prime Minister Tony Blair and Alex Jennings as Prince Charles, Diana's ex-husband. Mirren won many awards for her portrayal of the Queen in the film, which shows how England and the royal family dealt with the Diana's death as well as the modernization of the monarchy.

A Royal Night Out

Directed by Julian Jarrold, 'A Royal Night Out' shows Queen Elizabeth before she ascended to the throne. Sarah Gadon plays a teenage Princess Elizabeth in the film which portrays events from one single night of Tuesday, May 8, 1945, also known as VE Day. In the film, Princess Elizabeth and her younger sister Princess Margaret (Bel Powley), head off into the night in London to be a part of the celebration of VE Day, a day considered to be the end of World War II in the European continent. The night, however, turns awry as the two sisters get separated and embark on their own action-packed adventures. This period dramedy released in 2015.

The King's Speech

'The King's Speech' is a story about King George VI, played by Colin Firth, and his speech therapist Lionel Logue, played by Geoffrey Rush. Released in 2010, the film won Best Picture at the Academy Awards that year along with a few other awards. It also casts Helena Bonham Carter as Queen Elizabeth. The film is about King George VI trying to overcome his stammer and prepare to rule over England.