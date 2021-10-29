Mumbai cruise drugs case: Aryan Khan likely to walk out of jail today evening

Orders expected from the court’s registry later today, lawyer says.

By Web Desk Published: Fri 29 Oct 2021, 10:22 AM

Aryan Khan is likely to walk out of the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai after the Bombay high court gives a detailed order on Friday evening.

Satish Maneshinde, one of the lawyers who represented Aryan, told the media on Friday that the orders are expected from the court’s registry later in the evening.

The high court ordered Aryan’s release on Thursday, but said the detailed order would be issued the next day. However, if these are released much later in the evening, there are chances that Aryan may have to spend the night in jail and get released on Saturday.

Aryan was arrested on October 3 after a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team raided a cruise ship party in Mumbai. While no drugs were found in his possession, the NCB detained him in a bid to find out more details about his ties with the narcotics trade. It also claimed that Aryan, son of top Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, was part of a conspiracy and his WhatsApp chats revealed his dealings.